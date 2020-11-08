https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/october-wisconsins-election-commission-recommended-illegal-remedy-absentee-ballots-thousands-may-thrown/

We reported the day after the election that a surge of votes in Wisconsin in the early morning after the election put Joe Biden up in Wisconsin:

Now we know this wasn’t the only trick being played in this state. Wisconsin clerks may have unlawfully altered witness statements on thousands of mail in ballots says Dan O’Donnell from News Talk 1130 WISN:

County and municipal clerks and poll workers across Wisconsin may have unlawfully altered witness statements on thousands of mail-in ballots across the state, “The Dan O’Donnell Show” has learned. TRENDING: “This Felt Like a Drug Deal!” – Asian-American Ballot Observer in Detroit Describes Mysterious Van Dropping Off 61 Boxes of Ballots at 4 AM (VIDEO) Wisconsin Statute 6.86 provides that an absentee ballot must be signed by a witness, who is also required to list his or her address. If a witness address is not listed, then the ballot is considered invalid and must be returned to the voter to have the witness correct.

According to the Wisconsin statute this is the case:

O’Donnell notes that the Wisconsin Elections Commission issued a statement in October that was in direct conflict with the law:

However, on October 19th, the WEC sent instructions to clerks that they can simply fill in the witness address themselves so that the ballot would not be invalidated. “Please note that the clerk should attempt to resolve any missing witness address information prior to Election Day if possible, and this can be done through reliable information (personal knowledge, voter registration information, through a phone call with the voter or witness),” WEC wrote. “The witness does not need to appear to add a missing address.” …Anticipating a legal challenge to this seemingly highly unlawful advice, the WEC instructed clerks to write in these witness addresses in red pen so that they would be easy to find during a recount or audit of the vote.

There now may be no way of determining how many of the absentee votes, of which there may be millions, were filled in incorrectly. The recommendation by the WEC was against the law. Thousands of votes may be thrown out as a consequence.



