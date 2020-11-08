https://www.oann.com/japan-pm-suga-want-to-work-with-president-elect-biden-to-enhance-alliance/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=japan-pm-suga-want-to-work-with-president-elect-biden-to-enhance-alliance

November 9, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that he wanted to work with President-elect Joe Biden to strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance and to secure peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Speaking to reporters, Suga also said nothing had been decided on the timing of phone talks with Biden or a visit to the United States, but added he wanted to arrange them at the right time.

