November 9, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s top government spokesman said on Monday that the country wanted to communicate closely with the United States to exercise leadership of both nations for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato also said that Japan would actively work on climate change issues in cooperation with the United States.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Kim Coghill)

