CNN’s Jake Tapper says his “sources close to POTUS” are telling him that COS Mark Meadows and campaign adviser David Bossie are telling President Trump that he should “think about a concession”:

Sources close to POTUS tell me he’s being urged by Jared Kushner, Rudy Giuliani, & campaign adviser Jason Miller to hold rallies throughout the US pushing for recounts of votes. Dave Bossie and WH chief of staff Mark Meadows are urging the president to think about a concession. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 9, 2020

2/ To be clear, there is no credible strategy of recounts that result in anything other than Joe Biden as president-elect. This is about appeasing the president’s ego and currying favor with him, the sources say. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 9, 2020

Not true says David Bossie:

Hey Fake News guy, somebody rolled you. Shoulda reached out but wouldn’t fit your narrative https://t.co/7oe1GxyGK1 — David Bossie (@David_Bossie) November 9, 2020

Jason Miller also tweeted that Tapper’s report was “100% false”:

This is 100% false. There is no truth to this report whatsoever. CoS Meadows, Dave Bossie, Jared Kushner, Rudy, myself and everybody else are on the same page – we all work for @realDonaldTrump and follow his lead, and there is no daylight between us. https://t.co/GAHjAs5yck — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) November 9, 2020

And it doesn’t even make any sense. Bossie was in Arizona earlier in the week:

Dave Bossie was just in Arizona. Jared is one who told Trump to concede, until he saw a way to maintain relevance. Probably Jared’s people gave this to you to swipe at Bossie. — Cerno (@Cernovich) November 9, 2020

And CNN already reported that it was Jared Kushner who wanted President Trump to concede:

Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, has reportedly approached him about conceding the election. And Melania Trump has reportedly advised her husband that the time has come for him to accept the election loss. https://t.co/KVBprLmmX5 — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) November 8, 2020

But there is other reporting out there to suggest this CNN report is wrong:

Trump doesn’t need any pushing not to concede. But Kushner has been encouraging the legal strategy and is not some conciliatory / restraining voice telling him to concede. https://t.co/CDlWdbiDoW — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) November 8, 2020

And:

Some detail on what Kushner was saying in campaign meetings yesterday. He was not saying he was going to urge his father-in-law to concede https://t.co/ITtm9nr8jr — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 8, 2020

One MAJOR problem with these anonymous sources is that they’re waging war with each other in the press and we have no idea what to make of any of it because journos never reveal their sources’ agendas.

