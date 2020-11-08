https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/08/jason-miller-and-david-bossie-dispute-jake-tappers-sources-close-to-potus/

CNN’s Jake Tapper says his “sources close to POTUS” are telling him that COS Mark Meadows and campaign adviser David Bossie are telling President Trump  that he should “think about a concession”:

Not true says David Bossie:

Jason Miller also tweeted that Tapper’s report was “100% false”:

And it doesn’t even make any sense. Bossie was in Arizona earlier in the week:

And CNN already reported that it was Jared Kushner who wanted President Trump to concede:

But there is other reporting out there to suggest this CNN report is wrong:

And:

One MAJOR problem with these anonymous sources is that they’re waging war with each other in the press and we have no idea what to make of any of it because journos never reveal their sources’ agendas.

