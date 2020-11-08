http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-VI5n1mKGwk/

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) sent out a reminder to Twitter followers amid mass celebrations on the left with no social distancing: “COVID-19 is still here.”

“Please continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing,” she added.

COVID-19 is still here. Please continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 8, 2020

Her reminder comes after videos and photos of thousands of her and former Vice President Joe Biden’s supporters took to the streets to celebrate the media’s declared victory of their campaign in the 2020 presidential election.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) even celebrated in the streets of New York without a mask on:

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) joined in with crowds in Brooklyn celebrating 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden being declared the winner of the 2020 presidential race. https://t.co/OV3DXikSCa — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 7, 2020

Despite their supporters gathering together and not adhering to social distancing guidelines, Democrats argued that voting in-person last Tuesday was too big of a health risk with coronavirus.

The establishment media largely refrained from calling them “super spreader” events, as they did President Donald Trump’s rallies, where thousands packed together, many also with masks on.

On Sunday, the Guardian reported that 500 academics have written an open letter to United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson that said the risks of COVID-19 have been exaggerated.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

