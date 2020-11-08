https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/525000-kushner-has-approached-trump-about-concession-report

White House senior adviser Jared KushnerJared Corey KushnerTrump says Biden should not ‘wrongfully’ claim victory in presidential race White House aide Ja’Ron Smith leaves post Trump, allies pledge fight in election as some acknowledge possible defeat MORE has reportedly approached President Trump Donald John TrumpMary Trump celebrates Biden-Harris victory: ‘To America. Thanks, guys’ Biden gives shoutout to Black Americans in victory speech: ‘You always have my back, and I’ll have yours’ Biden vows to heal divided nation MORE about conceding after Democrat Joe Biden Joe BidenMary Trump celebrates Biden-Harris victory: ‘To America. Thanks, guys’ Biden gives shoutout to Black Americans in victory speech: ‘You always have my back, and I’ll have yours’ Biden vows to heal divided nation MORE was projected the winner of the 2020 election on Saturday.

CNN cited two unidentified sources in its report, which did not provide additional details, early Sunday.

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.

The network, along with NBC, ABC and The Associated Press, called the race for the former vice president on Saturday morning.

The projections marked a long-awaited end to a race that had kept much of the public on edge for several days as ballots continued to be counted following Tuesday’s election.

Trump, however, has sought to cast doubt on legitimacy of the current election, vowing legal challenges.

“The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor,” the president said in a statement released by his campaign after Biden was declared the winner on Saturday.

The president said his campaign will begin court fights the later this week “to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated.”

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner,” Trump said, while also accusing the media trying to aid him.

Pressed about the president’s refusal to concede over the weekend, Biden senior adviser Symone Sanders Symone SandersTrump refuses to accept Biden victory, promises legal challenges Richmond police respond to multiple incidents during ‘Trump Train’ mobile rally Trump praises Texas supporters who surrounded Biden-Harris bus MORE told reporters, “Donald Trump does not get to decide the winner of elections. The people decide.”

“Voters in the country decide, as we have long said, and voters have made their choice very clear,” Sanders said.

