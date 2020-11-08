https://www.capitolhillseattle.com/2020/11/one-dead-in-shooting-at-10th-and-pike/

One person was shot and killed early Sunday morning at 10th and Pike.

Seattle Fire reports the 25-year-old man died while paramedics were transporting him to Harborview. Seattle Police said it was investigating a shooting at the scene but did not immediately provide more information.

A suspect was reported seen running from the area southbound of the shooting first reported around 1:08 AM.

Police made a vehicle stop near Broadway and Union but it is not clear if someone was taken into custody.

The search for the suspect was still underway following the stop and multiple people were detained. According to East Precinct radio, a suspect was identified but it is not clear if that person was taken into custody.

The shooting came as hundreds had celebrated the end of the 2020 presidential election through the day and night nearby along E Pine.

A handgun was reported picked up and taken from the scene by a witness who contacted police from a nearby residence, according to East Precinct radio reports.

