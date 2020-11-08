https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/maria-bartiromo-breaks-anti-trump-brass-fox-news-says-media-not-decide-election/

FOX News and FOX Business Network host Maria Bartiromo went on FOX and Friends Weekend this morning to discuss her upcoming show this morning.

Maria will have Trump Attorney Rudy Giuliani on this morning.

Maria Bartiromo reminded the panel that the liberal media “does not decide the election.”

This completely goes against the Anti-Trump brass at FOX News led by Paul Ryan and others.

TRENDING: “This Felt Like a Drug Deal!” – Asian-American Ballot Observer in Detroit Describes Mysterious Van Dropping Off 61 Boxes of Ballots at 4 AM (VIDEO)

Last night FOX cancelled Judge Jeanine who was going to discuss evidence of election fraud on her show.

The media doesn’t decide who wins elections, voters do. In multiple states the margins are razor thin with counting ongoing, several of which are headed for recounts. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) November 7, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

