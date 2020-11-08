https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mark-levin-goes-ballistic/

Heated moment now on @seanhannity:@marklevinshow says “I’m part of the new resistance, God forbid if our president doesn’t win.” “I am not uniting around [Biden] anymore than they united around our man.” pic.twitter.com/YQag3mHEkB — Anthony Leonardi (@TonyDLeonardi) November 7, 2020

“I’m part of the new resistance, God forbid if our president doesn’t win. I am not uniting around Biden anymore than they united around our man.”

‘Al Gore got 37 days to chase hanging chads in Florida’

Allow me to explain how videos work, for those who don’t know. This is footage from Fox News, but it is not published under the Fox News account, which actually doesn’t even exist any more. You will still see Fox News footage on CFP from both twitter and youtube, but it will not be from Fox News accounts.

They will earn zero revenue from anything posted here.