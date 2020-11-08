https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/mccloskeys-sue-photographer-who-took-pic-them-armed-protecting-home-amid?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The St. Louis lawyer couple who armed themselves to protect their home and safety during this summer’s social justice protests is suing a photographer who took pictures of the viral incident, alleging he trespassed.

The couple, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, filed the suit Friday in St. Louis Circuit Court against United Press International photographer Bill Greenblatt and the wire service, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The couple faces felony charges for waving guns at protesters who in June marched in a protest past their house, in a gated community, in response to the May 25 death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

The incident was also captured on cellphone video and made the McCloskey heroes among some conservatives and led to a speaking spot at the Republican National Convention.

The couple has pleaded not guilty to the charges – unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering.

The McCloskey said Greenblatt’s photo has contributed to their “significant national recognition and infamy,” the newspaper also reports.

The McCloskeys are also suing Redbubble Inc., a San Francisco-based online marketplace for print-on-demand products. They argue all three named in case are profiting from t-shirts, masks and other items and licensing use of photographs bearing their likenesses without their consent.

UPI says the couple is using the UPI photo as part of a personal greeting card.

None of those involved in the suit have responded to requests for comment, according to the newspaper.

