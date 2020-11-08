https://thepostmillennial.com/mexico-president-refuses-to-congratulate-joe-biden

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has refused to congratulate Joe Biden on his potential victory in the US 2020 Elections, breaking ranks from his counterparts in the United Kingdom, Canada, and France.

Earlier today, the leaders of the UK, Canada, and France offered their congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their apparent victory at the polls after the Associated Press, CNN, and other mainstream news outlets called the race for the Biden-Harris campaign against President Donald Trump.

Speaking to the press, the Mexican president said that he was unable to offer his congratulations until all legal proceedings are concluded, calling his decision “politically prudent.”

According to the AP, Joe Biden won the election on Saturday after they called the hotly contested state of Pennsylvania in his favor, claiming that it put him over the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes. President Trump, his campaign, and the Republican Party are currently contesting the results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Arizona.

“With regard to the U.S. election, we are going to wait until all the legal matters have been resolved,” Lopez Obrador said at a news conference, adding that he enjoyed a good relationship with President Trump and with former VP Joe Biden, whom he had known for a decade.

Lopez Obrador had himself faced two contentious elections in the Mexico, in 2006 and 2012, before winning his third bid for the role in 2018.