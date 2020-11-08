https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/08/mollie-hemingway-on-the-media-they-lie-they-lie-they-lie-and-then-they-lie/

Federalist Senior Editor Mollie Hemingway took aim at corporate media Sunday after some outlets called the presidential race for Democratic candidate Joe Biden Saturday before votes were certified or lawsuits settled amid a close race with even thinner margins than 2016.

“When it comes to the media and conservative voters and their politicians, the media lie, they lie, they lie, and then they lie,” Hemingway said on Fox News “MediaBuzz.” “They were shocked by what happened because they spend the last four years lying about the success of the Donald Trump administration.”

Hemingway continued: “They created false narratives, such as the Russia collusion hoax, Anonymous, the Kavanaugh situation, the Covington kid, and they lied through intentionally false polling, which said that this was going to be a blowout for Democrats.”

Democrats have so far lost eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and have only flipped one seat in the Senate, falling two seats short of taking an upper-chamber majority absent pick-ups in North Carolina and Alaska, where Republicans currently lead. Both Georgia Senate races have moved to runoffs. Biden is on track to capture the White House by less than 50,000 votes across three tipping-point states in a tighter margin than Trump’s 2016 triumph by 77,000 votes across three states.

Hemingway also criticized the decisions by leftist outlets to call states for Biden while votes remain to be counted and legal challenges from the Trump campaign play out in key battlegrounds such as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

“For the last four years…every single thing they’ve done more or less has been done to hurt Donald Trump and his supporters,” Hemingway explained, whether it was perpetuating the Russia hoax or characterizing Brett Kavanaugh as a “serial gang rapist.” This has killed the media’s credibility.

“Even though the media would like to be able to say that if they say someone has won the election, that it’s over, that doesn’t actually mean the votes are no longer being counted or that there aren’t legitimate legal challenges,” Hemingway said.

In Michigan, Republican election observers were reportedly kicked out of polling locations to oversee the process. A software glitch in one county also reportedly tallied 6,000 Republican votes for Democrats, and the same software was used across 47 different counties. Biden claims to have carried the state’s 16 electoral votes by less than 150,000 votes.

In Nevada, the Republican Party is investigating hundreds of cases of dead persons voting. Read one person’s story of rising from the grave to cast a ballot here.

Recounts and lawsuits have also been launched in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

When media claim there’s no evidence of any problem, when there clearly is, Hemingway said, it only further corrodes trust in the least accountable institution of American governance.

“There’s a reason why France banned mail-in balloting in 1975, why the New York Times used to say that mail-in balloting was ripe for fraud, why Jerry Nadler, a Democratic leader used to say mail-in balloting is really bad if you care about election integrity,” Hemingway pointed out.

