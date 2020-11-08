https://www.theblaze.com/news/joe-scarborough-election-repudiation-of-democratic-party

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough gave the Democratic Party a reality check that will probably go ignored after the media declared former Vice President Joe Biden the president-elect.

What’s the background?

Although Biden is the likely winner of the election, Democrats suffered significant losses outside of the presidential contest. Not only did Republicans cut into the Democratic majority in the House, but Republicans will likely maintain their majority in the Senate, and Republicans made gains on the state level in New Hampshire and Alaska.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump and the Republican Party made significant gains among most demographic groups.

As TheBlaze reported, Trump’s support among Hispanic Americans, women, black Americans, Asian Americans, and generally most demographic groups increased this year compared to 2016. He only performed worse among white men, which is Trump’s strongest demographic group.

What did Scarborough say?

The MSNBC host said the election’s results were a “repudiation” of the far-left Democratic agenda that the party’s most liberal lawmakers want to force on America.

Scarborough’s comments were made on his show “Morning Joe” Friday morning before the media declared Biden the election winner.

“I’ve got to put a sidebar in here because after the dust settles, if Joe Biden ends up winning the presidency, then I think a lot of people are going to turn to what happened to the Democratic Party,” Scarborough said, Fox News reported.

“There is no way to put this other than to say … Joe Biden winning looks like a one-off. This election for the most part was an absolute repudiation of the Democratic Party as a brand. Their brand doesn’t work across most of America. It just doesn’t,” he continued.

“They got routed in Senate races they should have won. And I mean, and if you don’t believe me, just look back at all the predictions. Are Democrats going to win nine, 10, 11 Senate seats? The House results are perhaps even more shocking. Nobody thought that this was going to be close. The weekend before the election, Republican pollsters were talking about hemorrhaging support in suburbs and couldn’t believe the numbers. They said, ‘We’re going to get destroyed.’ Well, it ended up [that] they couldn’t believe the numbers for a good reason. The numbers were wrong!” Scarborough said.

The MSNBC host went on to say that he has spoken to experts who predict that “Republicans are going to have a huge year in 2022” if “Democrats don’t correct course.”

Anything else?

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang is also sounding the alarm that, despite likely winning the White House, Democrats are losing overall.

Yang explained on CNN that the Democratic Party has a “fundamental problem” — they’re focused on identity politics, not the working-class.

“There’s something deeply wrong when working-class Americans have that response to a major party that theoretically is supposed to be fighting for them, so you have to ask yourself what has the Democratic Party been standing for in their minds?” Yang said.

“And in their minds the Democratic Party, unfortunately, has taken on this role of the coastal urban elites who are more concerned about policing various cultural issues than improving their way of life, that has been declining for years.” he explained. “And so if you’re in that situation, this to me is a fundamental problem for the Democratic Party because if they don’t figure this out, then this polarization and division will get worse not better.”

Yang predicted that if the Democratic Party does not turn course, then it will result in “continued acceleration towards the institutional mistrust that animated the Trump vote and will continue to do so.”

