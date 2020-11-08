https://www.rightjournalism.com/navy-vet-alleged-that-the-entire-election-fraud-was-monitored-by-trump-federal-law-enforcement-from-a-scif-on-election-day/

Opinion:

A retired Navy Vet Tom Graham decided to share some bombshell news if they are proven to be real.

He tweeted yesterday:

Please read the whole thread.

On Election night, Trump and his campaign team assembled in the Eisenhower Building just west if the White House to watch the results come in.

Know what is there?

A SCIF.

Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility. (SCIF)

The kind used by the Army intelligence cybersecurity division.

He alleged that hey were monitoring the fraud in real-time.

Than posted links from SCIF and the Eisenhower building modernization:

In addition to his conspiracy theory, he added videos from Lou Dobbs tonight where Sydney Powel General Flynt’s attorney alleged that the voting machines were loaded with HAMMER & SCORECARD.

Video below:

They knew which states were using the voting machines loaded with HAMMER & SCORECARD.

(Software developed for the CIA to manipulate voter tallies remotely in foreign elections.)

It was just deployed against the American people.

Tom Fitton & Sydney Powell put it right in your face pic.twitter.com/QTjcfHE5BH — Tom Graham (@tom2badcat) November 7, 2020

Next in line was Dr. Charlie Ward.

Dr. Charlie Ward who is Currency Broker & Hotel Contractor and also a Trump Insider describes the deployment of this Sting Operation to trap those involved in election theft.

Video below:

Dr Charlie Ward (Currency Broker & Hotel Contractor – Trump Insider) describes the deployment of this Sting Operation to trap those involved in election theft. pic.twitter.com/1t5NUXvtIj — Tom Graham (@tom2badcat) November 7, 2020

The Federalized National Guard were pulling around the clock duty in at least 16 states to trap these monsters.

All the swing states currently involved in the theft are on the list.

The Federalized National Guard were pulling around the clock duty in at least 16 states to trap these monsters.

All the swing states currently involved in the theft are on the list.https://t.co/BSOplzrmrU — Tom Graham (@tom2badcat) November 7, 2020

The SCOTUS ordered all ballots received after the deadline in PA be segregated from those received on time.

There will be a ballot audit.

Recounts are conducted by the same people/election boards as the first count.

Audits are conducted by armed fraud investigators.

The SCOTUS ordered all ballots received after the deadline in PA be segregated from those received on time.

There will be a ballot audit.

Recounts are conducted by the same people/election boards as the first count.

Audits are conducted by armed fraud investigators. pic.twitter.com/mMqaNbJeox — Tom Graham (@tom2badcat) November 7, 2020

State Legislators pick electors.

Republicans control both houses of the PA State Congress.

Guess who controls both Houses of State Legislatures in the other swing states?

You guessed it!

Republicans!

Check Mate! pic.twitter.com/nCOKYHemo5 — Tom Graham (@tom2badcat) November 7, 2020

Is this just a crazy conspiracy theory or a reality we can’t confirm but so far it seems that Pennsylvania ignored the SCOTUS order?

And about the national guard, The New York Times reported hundreds of National Guard troops in various states have also deployed for non-law enforcement roles, including to assist poll workers. In New Jersey and Wisconsin, guard troops have been called in to assist with the elections and are at the polls wearing civilian clothes, so as not to alarm voters by the site of camouflage uniformed soldiers at polling stations.

As of last week, National Guard troops have reportedly been activated in 10 different states ahead of the Nov. 3 election and 14 more states are expected to activate their guard units this week, according to the New York Times.

As far as the room in the Eisenhower building it is confirmed that the Trump campaign did use that room.

The Dems Demand a Probe of Trump Use of White House for Campaign War Room.

Reacting to news reports that the Trump campaign was using the White House and Old Executive Office Building as a campaign command center and election day war room, last night U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NJ-09) sent an urgent plea to United States Special Counsel Henry Kerner, demanding a federal probe of the latest Hatch Act violation by the Trump regime.

“I write urgently demanding an explanation of whether Donald Trump and members of the executive branch are breaking the law on Election Day. Reports suggest that Donald Trump is using space inside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building as a campaign “war room.” Additionally, Mr. Trump is expected to be briefed in the White House residence and the Oval Office throughout the day by campaign officials. These actions put executive branch officials at risk of blatant violations of the law, including the Hatch Act,” Pascrell wrote.

Pascrell asked the Special Counsel to investigate, among other things, who installed Trump campaign WiFi at the White House, and why a planned election night party in the Executive Mansion wouldn’t violate the Hatch Act.

