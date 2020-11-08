https://redstate.com/bonchie/2020/11/08/never-trump-wanted-biden-now-they-get-him-good-and-hard-n276882
About The Author
Related Posts
Trump Administration Issues Rule Allowing Health Care Providers To Refuse Services That Violate ‘Conscience’
May 2, 2019
Democrats Cannot Ignore the Working Class
April 17, 2019
To Those Who 'Vote for the Man, Not the Party': Dennis Prager Would Like a Word With You
October 7, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy