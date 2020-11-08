https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/08/omg-theyre-gonna-cry-megyn-kelly-drops-obama-bros-jon-favreau-and-tommy-vietor-in-heated-back-and-forth-over-bidens-unity-tweet/

We don’t know about you guys, but these tweets from some Obama bro intern loser written supposedly by Joe Biden about healing the country are really starting to get on our nerves. For those of us who were enjoying the strong economy, record job growth, strong borders, cheap gas, low taxes, and a somewhat peaceful Middle East, a Biden presidency is not in any way a form of healing.

It’s more of a heeling.

And no thanks.

A nation united. A nation strengthened. A nation healed. The United States of America. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 8, 2020

Seriously, there is no way Joe is writing any of this BS.

Megyn Kelly called it out, God love her:

Written like a man who’s been in his basement for a year. https://t.co/bnP5pwprDj — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 8, 2020

We really like this new Megyn.

Seriously.

And of course, out came the Obama bros to defend Joe’s lame-a*s tweet which tells us yes indeed, they are likely either writing them or they know who is.

You are truly pathetic — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) November 8, 2020

Someone has his panties in a bunch.

Megyn wasn’t phased.

You have zero understanding of the mood of 70 million Americans who have been unfairly attacked relentlessly for the past four years as awful ppl just for supporting their president. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 8, 2020

What she said.

Ding-a-ling continued:

And you sound like Donald Trump spreading conspiracies about a basement. I thought you were supposed to be above that, having been on the receiving end of them yourself. Guess not. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) November 8, 2020

There is no conspiracy here.

Biden HAS spent months in his basement, Jon.

I’m call them like I see them, same as u. He is out of touch if he thinks his election means unity/healing in a nation in which his supporters have dismissed (& continue to) half the nation as evil for 4 yrs. Top Ds are right now threatening anyone who “enabled” him. Go fix that. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 8, 2020

Yeah, go fix that.

Joe Biden doesn’t believe half the country is evil. I certainly don’t. I do believe that right-wing media figures like you rile up a lot of people by spreading conspiracies like you did with that basement tweet, so I’d definitely love for that to stop. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) November 8, 2020

He’s big mad that she pointed out Biden has been living in a basement for months.

Wonder why.

I agree w/you that Biden doesn’t think that. But a large faction of his supporters & media (but I repeat myself) do & have been peddling that vitriol for 4 yrs. I know ur happy he won, but to pretend this is now the “unity” era is to be willfully blind to reality. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 8, 2020

That.

Tommy ‘Van Driver’ Vietor also chimed in:

Must have missed all of Megyn’s takes expressing empathy for the majority of Americans who voted against Trump in 2016 and 2020. Maybe it was buried in one of her specials about how Santa is white? — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) November 8, 2020

Ugh, he just sucks at this.

Which made it easy for Megyn:

Pathetic and once again more proof that you only know how to sling mud & debase yourself. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 8, 2020

Oh, Matthew Dowd tried shaming her as well … guess how that went over:

Maybe we should each ask ourselves how are we helping to heal the nation and get past the meanness and insults? — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) November 8, 2020

From anyone other than you, that might resonate. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 8, 2020

And another. Boy, Megyn’s truth really ruffled some feathers:

Certainly would not be an accurate account of the current conditions in America, if that’s what it was. I read it as expressing a vision for what he hopes to do in the future. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 8, 2020

Delusional.

At best.

Then it’s delusional & out of touch. Republicans have been told for 4 years that they’re racist, sexist, xenophobic bigots if they support Trump & now suddenly it’s “let’s heal! Unite!” It’s not going to happen. He should check Twitter to see what D’s are saying re “lists” etc. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 8, 2020

Maybe they should back TF up?

Just sayin’.

Biden calls for “unity” and “healing” – perhaps he should take it up first with the loudest voices of his own party? https://t.co/UO7r4MsUCY — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 8, 2020

Yeah, spare us the kumbayah and unity crap while people on the Left are making hate lists like good little fascists.

As Megyn said, deal with that crap first.

***

Related:

‘Trump has strong support from minorities, ask yourselves WHY’: EPIC thread from ‘latino lad’ rains all over Left’s sanctimonious Biden victory lap

‘DC Elites eager to return to business as usual’: Gov. Kristi Noem just absolutely LEVELED Mitt Romney and it was as glorious as it sounds

‘Just absolutely insane’ –> If this thread doesn’t ‘make ya’ go hmmm’ about Biden’s projected win NOTHING will

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

