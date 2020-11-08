http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6xCssUIESLQ/

Authorities are investing a shooting death of a man during an election celebration for democratic candidate Joe Biden in the streets of Seattle.

Seattle Police released preliminary information in the case claiming that a 31-year-old man died from a gunshot wound while being transported to a local hospital. The shooting took place shortly after 1 a.m. near the intersection of 10th and East Pike streets.

Updated information on early morning homicide investigation. https://t.co/hHsBeX4fpl https://t.co/aZ5zw5Ff8m — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) November 8, 2020

On Saturday night and into Sunday morning, crowds gathered to celebrate at the intersection of 10th Street and East Pike, Seattle’s traffic officials revealed at the time warning motorists to take alternate routes.

The intersection of E Pike St at 10th Ave E is blocked. Use caution and seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/Rl9YESSokX — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) November 8, 2020

Just hours later, Seattle Police warned about a shooting in that specific location while traffic officials asked motorists to avoid the area.

Detectives on scene at a shooting at 10th Ave and E Pike. Still an active scene, will update with additional information when available. https://t.co/EHeRQJrCek — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) November 8, 2020

Cell phone video from the scene captured the moment when paramedics were loading the victim into an ambulance.

Someone was shot to bring an end to the Biden election block party. I heard the shots, saw the people running, but it was a party and music was playing. Did not see the shooter. #BLM #SPD #SeattleProtests #SeattleProtest #Biden2020 #Trump2020 pic.twitter.com/OigW7JRXKz — Joycoco13 (@guitarman7143) November 8, 2020

A second video by the same citizen journalist captured the moment when authorities worked on the crime scene.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

