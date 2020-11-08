https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/pence-it-aint-over-til-its-overand-aint-over?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Vice President Mike Pence on Monday said the 2020 presidential race “ain’t over.”

With President Trump and his campaign mounting legal battles in more than half a dozen battleground states, Pence pledged to “keep fighting.”

“Told @VP Team Today, “it ain’t over til it’s over … and this AIN’T over!” Pence wrote on his Twitter account. “@realDonaldTrump has never stopped fighting for us and we’re gonna Keep Fighting until every LEGAL vote is counted!”

Pence also on Monday held a meeting in his ornate ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House, Fox News reported. “According to an administration official who was in the room, the vice president walked in to a standing ovation.”

“The official told Fox News that Pence began by thanking everyone, and then said something in line with what he tweeted. The official told Fox News that the mood among the staff was described as encouraged by the vice president’s spirit,” Fox wrote.

Pence vows to fight on came after Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien held a meeting with staff at Trump campaign headquarters.

“He still is in this fight,” Stepien said, according to multiple people who were in the room. “There is a process.”

Stepien added: “Have patience.”

“According to people in the room, Stepien thanked the Trump campaign staff for continuing to do their jobs, and gave them an update on legal challenges and recounts in key states,” Fox reported.

Meanwhile, Trump plans to continue his large-scale rallies despite most TV networks having declared Democrat Joe Biden the president elect. But he will make the focus of the events garnering enthusiasm for his campaign’s legal challenges to the outcome.

According to reports confirmed by Axios and Fox News, the campaign is scheduling “a series of Trump rallies” in towns and counties across the nation.

In the aftermath of the Nov. 3 election results, campaign officials and lawyers associated with Trump have announced suits related to vote counting and possible ballot fraud in such battleground states as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada and Arizona.

Recounts are also underway in Georgia and trending in that direction in Wisconsin. On Sunday, it was announced that Republican Rep. Doug Collins will lead the recount effort in Georgia.

The president is also reportedly planning to leverage the obituaries of dead Americans who voted in this presidential election as evidence of the large scale voter fraud machine about which the president has been vociferous these last days.

Very soon after the election was called by myriad outlets on Saturday morning, Trump surrogates gathered in Pennsylvania to announce a new series of lawsuits in the Keystone state pertaining to ballot watching practices.

“We have no way of knowing, because we’ve been deprived of the right to inspect ballots,” said Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

