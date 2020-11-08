https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/president-trump-joins-mark-levin-first-interview-since-2020-election/

President Trump will join Mark Levin tonight for his first interview since the 2020 Election.

Twitter censored the president’s tweet announcing his appearance.

Here is the live-feed to the interview.

