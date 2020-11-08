https://www.dailywire.com/news/president-trump-should-not-concede-lindsey-graham-urges-trump-to-fight-back-against-alleged-voter-fraud

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) urged President Donald Trump not to concede the presidential election Sunday and warned that Republicans will never win the presidency again if he doesn’t fight back amid allegations of voter fraud in swing states.

Speaking with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo in an interview on “Sunday Morning Futures,” the newly-reelected senator maintained that the country is dealing with a “contested” presidential election and that “the media doesn’t decide who becomes president.”

“If they did, you would never have a Republican president forever,” Graham added. “So we’re discounting them.”

“So, what happened?” Graham continued. “The Trump team has canvassed all early voters and absentee mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania and they found over 100 people they think were dead, but 15 people that we verified to have been dead, who voted. But here’s the one that gets me: Six people registered after they died and voted. In Pennsylvania, I guess you’re never out of it.”

“If Republicans don’t challenge and change the U.S. election system, there’ll never be another Republican president elected again,” Graham warned, adding, “President Trump should not concede.”

“We’re down to less [than] 10,000 votes in Georgia,” Graham explained. “He’s going to win North Carolina. We’ve gone from 93,000 votes to less than 20,000 votes in Arizona, [with] more votes to be counted.” Referencing alleged “system failure” in Michigan computer voting, he also urged Republican Senate candidate John James to hold off on concession.

“Keep fighting for every legal and live vote,” Graham admonished.

After discussing Richard Hopkins, a postal worker in Erie, Pennsylvania, who reportedly signed a sworn affidavit in which he claimed to have witnessed supervisors backdating ballots, Graham said, “To my Republican colleagues out there, we have to fight back, or we will accept our fate.”

Graham continued:

I want Pennsylvania to explain to the American people how six people, after they die, can register and vote in Pennsylvania. I want the computer systems in Michigan that flip votes from Republicans to Democrats to be looked at—and the software was used all over the country. There’s a lot of shenanigans going on here. If I were President Trump, I would take all this to court, I’d fight back, and from a Republican point of view, mail-in balloting is a nightmare for us. The post office is now the new election center. It’s the wild, wild West when it comes to mail-in balloting. Everything we worried about has come true. So if we don’t fight back in 2020, we’re never going to win again presidentially. A lot’s at stake here.

Despite establishment media declaring Democratic nominee Joe Biden as the winner, Trump has yet to concede the 2020 presidential election. On the contrary, legal representatives of the president and his campaign plan to roll out lawsuits this week contesting the legality of the count in states such as Pennsylvania.

