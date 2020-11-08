https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/prof-blames-whiteness-sexism-closeness-presidential-race/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Princeton African-American Studies Professor Eddie Glaude was back at it the morning after Election Day, brandishing his usual rhetorical weapons of racism, whiteness and patriarchy this time as the culprit for the neck-and-neck presidential race.

As reported by Newsbusters, when asked on “MSNBC Live” why Joe Biden/Donald Trump race was so close, Glaude told host Craig Melvin it was because “whiteness still animates the core of this country along with selfishness.”

Glaude asked “What are these people voting for when they vote for Donald Trump? What are they voting for? There’s incompetence, 230,000 dead. There’s mendacity, lying every day. There’s corruption, there’s hatred, there’s grievance, there’s resentment. What are they voting for?”

