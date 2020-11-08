https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/proof-fraud-republicans-won-28-29-competitive-house-seats-added-3-state-legislatures-not-lose-single-house-race-joe-biden-won/

Before the election the fake news media predicted Joe Biden would win by 12-15 points and the Republicans would lose 15 to 20 House seats.

That never happened thanks to President Trump!

Republican Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.

McCarthy told Maria Republicans won 28 of 29 of the most competitive US House seats.

Republicans DID NOT LOSE one single House seat!

The Republicans also took control of three more state .

And breaking this morning, rock star Rep. Darrell Issa won his seat in Congress!

Also, there are several more House seats where Republican candidates are leading but the states refuse to call these races!

This is the latest proof that Democrats cheated in massive ways to steal the presidency.

Via Sunday Morning Futures:

