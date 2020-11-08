https://www.theepochtimes.com/protests-break-out-in-washington_3569934.html

At the highest court in the land, dozens of Trump supporters attended a “Stop the Steal” rally to protest against what they claim is an unfair election. The president of a conservative, pro-constitution forum agrees with Supreme Court Justice Alito’s decision to have Pennsylvania separate ballots received after Election Day to be counted separately.

“We’re worried about the election, we came together to say, Stop stealing the election. And as you know, in Communist China, the government shuts down elections that they don’t like we’re going to let them happen. And what we’re seeing now is a combination of power by the media and big tech and power by local officials to try to steal an election. So we have to fight back.”

From NTD News

