https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/public-university-separates-whites-nonwhites-post-election-dialogue/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — President Trump improved his numbers with black and Hispanic voters this election compared to 2016, but don’t tell the diversity bureaucrats at the University of Cincinnati.

The taxpayer-funded institution hosted post-election “dialogue” events Wednesday and Thursday for “Students of Color,” as well as a “Wokeshop Wednesday” event for black students.

Rather than explicitly divide whites and nonwhites in the dialogue events, the university scheduled them against each other. Each Webex meeting Wednesday and Thursday was scheduled for the same time, one for students of color and the other for “All Bearcats.” (Oddly, “Wokeshop Wednesday” did not include a link to participate in the event.)

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

