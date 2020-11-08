https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/08/r-i-p-alex-trebek-1940-2020/

In what we hope is the final gut-punch fo 2020, longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has passed away at age 80 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer:

He will be missed:

During a recent episode, contestant Burt Thakur broke down in tears as he told Alex that he learned to speak English by watching the game show with his grandfather growing up:

New episodes of the show will air through December:

And there’s no word yet on a possible replacement:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...