In what we hope is the final gut-punch fo 2020, longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has passed away at age 80 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer:

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

He will be missed:

Alex Trebek’s courage, grace and strength inspired millions and awed those of us who knew him. A tremendous loss for his family, friends, co-workers and countless viewers. I was honored to be a friend and a part of his professional family for all these years. A very sad day. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) November 8, 2020

During a recent episode, contestant Burt Thakur broke down in tears as he told Alex that he learned to speak English by watching the game show with his grandfather growing up:

This happened just a few days ago. A true legend. RIP, Alex Trebek. pic.twitter.com/G3i2njytXS — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 8, 2020

New episodes of the show will air through December:

Alex Trebek’s final day in the studio recording “Jeopardy!” was October 29 — just a week and a half ago. New episodes will air through Christmas Day, the show’s producers said in a statement just now. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 8, 2020

And there’s no word yet on a possible replacement:

