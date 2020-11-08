https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/08/rep-elect-marjorie-taylor-greene-of-georgia-says-someone-requested-an-absentee-ballot-in-her-husbands-name/

Rep-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia tweeted on Sunday that someone requested an absentee ballot in he husband’s name prior to the election which forced him to vote by provisional ballot on Nov. 3:

Georgia Election Scam! 1. My husband never requested an absentee ballot, but when he went to vote they told him that they had already received his absentee ballot. But he NEVER requested an absentee ballot nor did he send one in!#gapol#StopTheSteal pic.twitter.com/oG5k4tORuj — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 8, 2020

So, what happened to that other ballot and what exactly happened here?

2. Then he was required to sign an affidavit and then he voted in person. What really happened to the other ballot? How many other people did this happen to? And how did that happen? Absentee ballots are an open door to election fraud! @GaSecofState stop the steal! — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 8, 2020

President Trump has tapped Doug Collins to lead the recount effort in Georgia and maybe he can get to the bottom of it:

REP. DOUG COLLINS: “During the coming recount, we are confident we will find evidence of improperly harvested ballots and other irregularities that will prove that President Trump won Georgia fairly again on his way to re-election as President.” — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) November 9, 2020

Georgia is one of the states the Trump campaign will try to prove voter fraud led to Biden’s win in the state:

Rudy Giuliani is now alleging massive fraud by Democrats in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Georgia, Michigan and North Carolina — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) November 7, 2020

This might be complicated, however, by the fact that the Secretary of State is a Trump-endorsed Republican:

In his press conference today, President Trump said “the election apparatus in Georgia is run by Democrats.” Here he is in 2018 endorsing Brad Raffensperger, the Republican Secretary of State who runs the election apparatus in Georgia. https://t.co/gqqPKXp9mx — Declan Garvey (@declanpgarvey) November 6, 2020

And we’re seeing some Georgia conservatives suggesting that the campaign’s fraud accusation might hurt the GOP in the Senate runoff races:

And yet I’ve got lots of people who live in Georgia telling me they’re giving up since even in Georgia the election can be stolen. https://t.co/m5n1OyALDB — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) November 8, 2020

Trump is gonna cost the GOP the Senate. His supporters are internalizing that the election in Georgia was stolen so why bother even trying. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) November 8, 2020

This is why it is so self-defeating to retail stolen-election theories unless you can damn well prove them & show voters that the system will vindicate their rights. https://t.co/nOIxPz6hzj — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 8, 2020

This puts Sens. Loeffler and Purdue in a tough spot, too:

Trump is creating a tricky tight rope for the Georgia GOP by not conceding. One of the chief arguments they’ll want to make to moderates is that maintaining control of the Senate puts a check on the Democrats. But it’s tougher to make that argument without admitting he’s lost. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) November 8, 2020

And if Loeffler and Perdue suggest that Trump has lost or might lose, that will piss of their base and possibly turn Trump against them. Don’t know if that diminishes the base from turning out, but it definitely sows more division in their party. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) November 8, 2020

Joe Biden has about a 10,000 vote lead with what’s thought to be most of the ballots counted:

Latest: AZ – Biden’s lead increased to 20,102, with 94,000 to count



GA – Biden’s lead increased to 10,353, with 99% of received ballots tallied PA – Biden’s lead increased to 43,194, not including mail-in ballots that arrived after Nov. 3 & are part of pending litigation — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) November 9, 2020

***

