Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said Sunday that “whether you like it or not, it’s time to get behind the winner” of the 2020 race after President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenMary Trump celebrates Biden-Harris victory: ‘To America. Thanks, guys’ Biden gives shoutout to Black Americans in victory speech: ‘You always have my back, and I’ll have yours’ Biden vows to heal divided nation MORE was declared the victor.

The Maryland governor, who has been a critic of President Trump Donald John TrumpMary Trump celebrates Biden-Harris victory: ‘To America. Thanks, guys’ Biden gives shoutout to Black Americans in victory speech: ‘You always have my back, and I’ll have yours’ Biden vows to heal divided nation MORE, told CNN’s “State of the Union” that he doesn’t think “anything” will “overturn” the projections announced Saturday. The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits contesting the vote in several states over the past week.

“The way our system works is we all cast the votes, we count the votes and then we live with the results,” Hogan said on Sunday.

“If there is evidence of widespread voter fraud, then we ought to come out with it. I’m sure they’re a few irregularities,” he added before telling CNN’s Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperThe Memo: Trump hits out as tide moves for Biden CNN’s Dana Bash: Trump loss in Arizona would be ‘John McCain’s last laugh’ Biden, Trump camps hopeful of victory ahead of Election Day MORE that he hasn’t “seen any evidence” of voter fraud.

“There are legal processes if you think there are mistakes, but I don’t think we’re gonna see anything that’s gonna overturn this election,” he said.

“This is the way our system works,” he added. “Whether you like it or not, it’s time to get behind the winner of the race”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, said he hopes that President Trump will “do the right thing in the end” and concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden. https://t.co/X8huDffAHh #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/i1AxNHPg9P — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) November 8, 2020

When Tapper asked Hogan if Trump should concede, the Maryland governor said the president “ought to at least acknowledge that he will” concede, but that it might “take a few more days,” noting that votes in three states are still outstanding.

“But at some point, I think very soon, the narrative may change,” he said. “More and more people in my party are accepting the results, and a number of people also did congratulate the president-elect. And hopefully the president’s team will do the right thing in the end.”

Hogan, who said he cast a write-in vote for the late President Ronald Reagan this election, spoke one day after Biden was projected to win the presidency after days of counting votes.

Trump and his campaign are fighting the results by filing several lawsuits based on unfounded arguments that voter fraud led to Biden’s win. The president has refused to concede to Biden.

