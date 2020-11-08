https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/525013-romney-dont-expect-trump-to-go-quietly-in-the-night

Sen. Mitt RomneyWillard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyHogan congratulates Biden, Harris on election victory: ‘Everyone should want our president to succeed’ Biden must do better than Trump’s tariffs in challenging China on intellectual property Sunday shows preview: Joe Biden wins the 2020 election MORE (R-Utah) said Sunday that the U.S. shouldn’t “expect” President Trump Donald John TrumpMary Trump celebrates Biden-Harris victory: ‘To America. Thanks, guys’ Biden gives shoutout to Black Americans in victory speech: ‘You always have my back, and I’ll have yours’ Biden vows to heal divided nation MORE “to go off quietly in the night” after Trump has spent the days after the election spreading false claims about victory and questioning the integrity of mail-in ballots.

Romney told CNN’s “State of the Union” that Trump will “keep on fighting until the very end” over the election results after President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenMary Trump celebrates Biden-Harris victory: ‘To America. Thanks, guys’ Biden gives shoutout to Black Americans in victory speech: ‘You always have my back, and I’ll have yours’ Biden vows to heal divided nation MORE was projected the winner on Saturday.

“You’re not gonna change the nature of President Trump in these last days, apparently, of his presidency,” he said. “He is who he is. And he has a relatively relaxed relationship with the truth and so he’s gonna keep on fighting until the very end.”

Romney, who has spoken out against Trump and was the sole GOP senator who voted in favor of removing Trump during the president’s impeachment trial, said he’s “convinced that once all remedies have been exhausted” that the current president “will accept the inevitable.”

“But don’t expect him to go quietly into the night,” he added. “That’s not how he operates.”

CNN’s Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperThe Memo: Trump hits out as tide moves for Biden CNN’s Dana Bash: Trump loss in Arizona would be ‘John McCain’s last laugh’ Biden, Trump camps hopeful of victory ahead of Election Day MORE also asked Romney about his own concession speech to former President Obama in 2012. The senator responded by saying he doesn’t think the U.S. should expect Trump to “respond in the same way” as losing presidential candidates in the past.

“He’s gonna do what he’s gonna do,” Romney said, adding that if the results are not in his favor after the court cases and final analysis, Trump “doesn’t have a choice” on whether or not to leave the White House.

Romney’s remarks come a day after Biden was projected to win the competitive presidential election this year. Since the projected win, Trump has refused to make a concession speech, pointing to unfounded claims of voter fraud that he said led to Biden’s win.

The Trump campaign has filed several lawsuits challenging the votes in several battleground states following months of the president spreading false claims that mail-in-ballots could lead to fraud.

