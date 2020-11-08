https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/11/08/rudy-giuliani-claims-trump-campaign-has-evidence-that-may-change-electoral-map-n1131482

Rudy Giuliani says the Trump campaign has evidence that may change the results of the presidential electoral map.

In an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business, Giuliani said as many as 900,000 invalid ballots were cast in Pennsylvania, and that the Trump campaign will reveal this evidence in court. Bartiromo asked Giuliani if the Trump campaign believes it has enough evidence that it could alter the apparent results of the election.

“Well, I think we have enough to change Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania election was a disaster,” Giuliani replied. “We have people that observed people being pushed out of the polling place. We have people who were suggested to vote the other way and shown how to do it. I’m giving you the big picture.”

President Trump has insisted that the media has called the race for Biden prematurely. “Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor,” President Trump said in a statement on Saturday.

