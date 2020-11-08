http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/iORIEX_MDB8/

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said on Friday that the 2020 election results were an “absolute repudiation of the Democratic party as a brand.”

Scarborough said, “Obviously we’re all focusing on who’s going to be the next president of the United States and for good reason. But I have to put a sidebar in here because after the dust settles, if Joe Biden ends up winning the presidency, then I think a lot of people are going to turn to what happened to the Democratic Party.”

He continued, “There is no way to put this other than to say this election was—Joe Biden winning looks like a one-off. This election, for the most part, was an absolute repudiation of the Democratic Party as a brand. Their brand doesn’t work across most of America. It just doesn’t. They got routed in Senate races they should have won.”

He added, “Stop talking about socialism. Stop talking about defunding the police. It doesn’t work.”

