Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson has reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Carson’s deputy chief of staff says the long time member of the Trump administration is “in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery.

Carson’s diagnosis follows that of White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, as well as four other executive staffers who have tested positive in the last week.

