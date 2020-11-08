https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fa8b0b0e8e815112bc5995a
Catholic leaders congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on becoming the second Catholic in U.S. history to be elected to the White House….
CNN legal analyst Elie Honig was unconvinced of Trump’s claims of voter fraud, saying, “it’s over, it is over…they simply do not have reliable evidence.”…
Even though results of the presidential election have not been certified by a single state, best-selling horror author Stephen King erupted on President Trump Sunday with an obscenity filled message….
Coronavirus infections continued to rise in Los Angeles County at levels seen during the summer surge, fueling warnings that the street celebrations over the weekend news of the election results could…