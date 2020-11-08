https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/sen-graham-trump-should-run-2024-if-election-challenges-fall-short?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Sen. Lindsey Graham on Monday said President Trump should run again for the White House in 2024 if his efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election “fall short.”

“I would encourage President Trump if, after all this, he does fall short,” the South Carolina Republican said on Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show.

“Run again?” Kilmeade asked.

Graham replied: “I would encourage him to think about doing it. I really would.”

Graham a Trump loyalist who won reelection on Nov. 3, said he spoke with the president at length on Sunday, adding that he encouraged the president to continue his ongoing legal efforts.

“We just can’t quite get there to not let this movement die, to consider running again, to create an organization, platforms over the next four years. To keep this movement alive, growing the Republican representation in minority communities,” Graham said.

Trump could run for another term if he ends up losing, and speculation is already starting.

The Constitution’s 22nd Amendment, put in place after Franklin D. Roosevelt served four terms in office, states, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”

But it doesn’t say anything about serving a term, losing, then serving another term.

That’s what Grover Cleveland – the 22nd and 24th president – did. He was elected president in 1884 and took office the next year. He served until March 1889 but lost his re-election bid. Then he ran again in in 1892, won, and served until March 1897.

So Trump can run again should he lose.

CNN White House reporter Jim Acosta, of whose reporting Trump has been critical, said Thursday that the president is reportedly considering “some sort of resurrection run in 2024.”

“There are some aides and advisers who are starting to talk about the potential not only that the president is going to lose this election, but that he may mount some sort of resurrection run in 2024,” he said.

However, Acosta offered no sources, saying only “I’m told.”

Joe Biden, Trump’s 2020 Democratic candidate, will be 78 when he takes office on Jan. 20, 2021 – should he eventually bve declared this year’s election.

Coincidentally, Trump would be 78 if he runs for the White House again in 2024 and wins – should he indeed lose this time.

Biden would be the oldest ever to take office, but Trump would be even older, albeit just by a few months.

