What a complete shock.

A Black Lives Matter goon beat the hell out of some liberal woman at a Biden celebration in Madison, Wisconsin.

Then when the BLM goon was arrested by police the protesters started screaming at the cops for arresting a black man.

This is your future under Democrat mob control.

God help us.

A vicious fight breaks out at a Biden celebration rally in Madison, Wisc. attended by BLM. Video by @RebsBrannon: pic.twitter.com/J4DN3QMGQe — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 7, 2020

