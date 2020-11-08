https://thepostmillennial.com/sydney-powell-claims-there-are-450-000-ballots-that-voted-only-for-biden-left-the-rest-blank

Attorney Sidney Powell claims that her team has found 450,000 ballots with only votes for Biden and no down-ballot selections made. Powell suggests that this number of single vote ballots is suspect, and indicative in part of “abject fraud” that she says flipped the election to Biden.

Powell is the attorney for Michael Flynn and has been vocal about the need to challenge the results of the General Election, which she contends is rife with evidence of a “massive and coordinated effort to steal this election,” by efforts to “delegitimize and destroy votes for Donald Trump, to manufacture votes for Joe Biden”

“They have done it in every way imaginable, from having dead people vote in massive numbers, to absolutely fraudulently creating ballots that exist only voting for Biden,” Powell told Fox’s Maria Bartiromo. We’ve identified identified at least 450,000 ballots in the key states that miraculously only have a mark for Joe Biden and no other candidate.”

Powell pointed to Floria, “where things were done right,” noting that that’s “how the rest of the country should have gone.”

Powell maintains that malicious actors “used an algorithm to calculate the votes they would need to flip, and they used computers to flip those votes from…Trump to Biden, and from other candidates to their competitors also.”

“It wasn’t just president Trump, there were many people affected by this,” said Powell. “We have got to fight tooth and nail in federal court to expose this abject fraud and the conspiracy behind it, and get a recount and audits in every place its’ needed, which is frankly most of the country.”

Investigators Dispatched After Fulton County Discovers ‘Issue‘ with Ballot Reporting https://t.co/lShmKksQ0O via @BreitbartNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2020

Individual instances of suspicious discoveries have popped up consistently since Election Day, the latest being the discovery of an “issue involving reporting” from Fulton County, Georgia.The Georgia Secretary of state announced Saturday that he had “investigators onsite.” President Trump tweeted a Breitbart article about the investigation on Sunday afternoon.



