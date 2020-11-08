https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/524996-snl-host-dave-chappelle-urges-biden-voters-to-be-humble-winners

Dave Chappelle reminded those celebrating President-elect Biden’s projected victory to remember it’s “good to be a humble winner” during his opening monologue on “Saturday Night Live.”

“Remember, when I was here four years ago, remember how bad that felt? Remember that half the country right now still feels that way. Please remember that,” Chappelle, who also hosted the show’s first post-election episode in 2016 after President TrumpDonald John TrumpMary Trump celebrates Biden-Harris victory: ‘To America. Thanks, guys’ Biden gives shoutout to Black Americans in victory speech: ‘You always have my back, and I’ll have yours’ Biden vows to heal divided nation MORE had been declared the winner, said late Saturday.

“Remember, that for the first time in the history of America, the life expectancy of white people is dropping because of heroin, because of suicide. All these white people out there feel that anguish, that pain, that mad, because they think nobody cares and maybe they don’t. Let me tell you something, know how that feels,” he continued.

“If you’re a police officer and every time you put your uniform on, you feel like you’ve got a target on your back. Oh, man, believe me, I know how that feels. Everyone knows how that feels. But here’s the difference between me and you.”

“You guys hate each other for that and I don’t hate anybody. I just hate that feeling. That’s what I fight through. That’s what I suggest you fight through.”

“You gotta find a way to live your life, you gotta find a way to forgive each other.

“You got to find a way to find joy in your existence in spite of that feeling. And if you can’t do that, come get these n—- lessons,” he said to laughs, referring to a recurring joke he had made about such “lessons” throughout his monologue.

The comedian had first mentioned the “lessons” while discussing former President Ronald Reagan.

“Remember what Ronald Reagan used to say about Black people? How we’re welfare people? Drug addicts. Who does that sound like now? Stimulus checks, heroin, the rest of the country is trying to move forward and these white n—-s keeps holding us back,” he said.

“Don’t even want to wear your mask because it’s oppressive… try wearing the mask I’ve been wearing all these years. I can’t even tell something’s true unless it has a punch line behind it. You guys on Reddit? You’re not ready for this,” he said. “You don’t know how to survive yourselves. But people were the only ones who knew how to survive this. Whites come, hurry, quick. Come get your n—- lessons. You need us to save you from yourselves.”

He also made several jokes about Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis in October and the treatment the president received in comparison to some of his “friends” as well as the response to the ongoing pandemic.

“Herman Cain Herman Cain18 Trump rallies have led to 30,000 COVID-19 cases: Stanford University study From HBCUs to Capitol Hill: How Congress can play an important role ‘Saturday Night Live’ spoofs fly on Pence’s head at debate MORE’s Black ass had been dead for two weeks. Where was his secret serum? That’s your leader. Think about that… What kind of man does that? What kind of man makes sure he’s OK while his friends fight for their lives and die? A white man. And I don’t mean to put this all on the whites, but I’ve been Black a long time. I notice a pattern,” he said.

Chappelle also joked about “poor white people” that he said “don’t like wearing masks,” saying: “What is the problem? You wear a mask at a klan rally. Wear it at a Walmart too.”

