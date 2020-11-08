https://www.oann.com/softbank-spent-1-35-billion-on-buybacks-in-october/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=softbank-spent-1-35-billion-on-buybacks-in-october
November 9, 2020
TOKYO (Reuters) – SoftBank Group Corp <9984.T> said on Monday it spent 139.3 billion yen ($1.35 billion) repurchasing almost 20 million shares in October, part of a record buyback plan that has seen the group’s shares touch two-decade highs.
($1 = 103.3700 yen)
(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)