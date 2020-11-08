https://gellerreport.com/2020/11/south-dakota-gov-kristi-noem-slams-romney-for-conceding-to-biden-dc-elites-are-eager-to-return-to-business-as-usual.html/

Mitt Romney is a gutless, spineless, loser. As are most of the Republican Party DC elites. And if the Republican Party goes back to the pre-Trump days, they will become the Whig Party within a decade. Maybe less. That is because a political party is not sustainable, if they’re views are not compatible with they’re constituents. The Republican Party is Donald Trump’s party. It is Donald Trump Jr, Ron DeSantis, Kristi Noem, and John James who must lead the Republican Party in the years to come.

Kristi Noem Criticizes Romney for Conceding to Biden: ‘DC Elites Are Eager to Return to Business as Usual’ By Breitbart, November 8, 2020 South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is slamming Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) for his concession to Democrat Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), saying the Washington, D.C., political establishment is “eager to return to ‘business as usual.’” On Saturday, as the establishment media called the presidential election for Biden, Romney sent out congratulations, calling the former vice president and Harris “people of good will and admirable character.” In response, Noem posted a statement slamming Romney for wanting to return to the political establishment norms of Washington, D.C., even as “serious election integrity concerns” have arisen:

DC Elites are eager to return to “business as usual.” The 70 million Americans who voted for @realDonaldTrump are not moving on just because the media says so. Serious election integrity concerns (read Alito’s opinion) in several states that the media should be investigating. https://t.co/m2l4AvdWeA — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) November 7, 2020

President Trump’s campaign has said that “at least 660,000 ballots” are still in question in the swing state of Pennsylvania while noting irregularities with counting ballots in Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada. In one instance, Antrim County in Michigan flipped from Biden to Trump after a “glitch” with computer software caused a miscalculation of the region’s votes. The same software is being used in the swing state of Georgia.

