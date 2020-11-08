http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/clGnuXe1PiY/

Community organizer and 2016 Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” said Georgia could “absolutely” deliver two Senate seats for Democrats in the upcoming runoff election.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Some media organizations have called Arizona for Biden he does lead there by many thousand votes. CNN has not yet called Arizona. It appears likely that both Senate races in Georgia are going to head to this January runoff and could decide control of the Senate, as you just noted. Voter turnout typically drops in runoff elections but also an election without Donald Trump at the top of the ticket. Do you think Democrats have a chance to win both seats?”

Abrams said, “Absolutely. I want to push back against the anachronistic notion we can’t win in Georgia. Years past, we have had runoff elections, whether it was the ’92 or 2008 elections. In both elections, we elected Democratic presidents and Democratic presidents who had strong support in the U.S. Senate. This is the first time that we will have three things happen. One, we have got Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock on top of the ticket to making sure Democrats come back and we will have the investment and resources never followed our runoffs in Georgia for Democrats. And, number three, this is going to be the determining factor of whether we have access to health care and justice in the United States. Those are two issues that will make certain that people turn out.”

