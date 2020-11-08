https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/stephen-king-drop-f-bomb-trump-concede-get/

Even though results of the presidential election have not been certified by a single state, best-selling horror author Stephen King erupted on President Trump Sunday with an obscenity filled message.

“You lost, you miserable self-entitled infantile [expletive],” King told the president. “Concede and get the hell out.”

The author with 6 million Twitter followers had been celebrating online since Saturday, when major TV networks called the presidential race for Joe Biden, despite numerous legal challenges still ongoing.

“CNN just called it. Joe Biden is President Elect. ‘This wretched, wretched presidency is coming to an end,” said King, the author of blockbuster novels including “It,” “The Stand,” and “Misery.”

CNN just called it.

Joe Biden is President Elect.

Other tweets King posted in the wake of the networks’ call include:

“One of the best days of my life.”

“America to Trump: YOU’RE FIRED.”

“In a contest pitting science vs. superstition, science won. That it was even close in our so-called age of enlightenment is worrying.”

“Fox News pushing the specious voter fraud story. I remember them sticking up for the plucky poll workers when Trump squeaked out a win in ’16.”

Some online reaction to King’s foul-mouthed tirade against Trump includes:

“Never concede. Even if Joe becomes the occupant of the White House.”

“Trump doesn’t have to concede for his presidency to be over. As of January 22nd, Trump will be a trespasser in the [White House] and will be forcibly removed by the Secret Service.”

“So, I don’t like Trump, but I do feel like this kind of childish rant is part of what is dividing our nation – a collective of people calling the ‘other side’ names because they don’t have the same point of view – can’t it be done like adults? Just thinking out loud.”

