A crowd of demonstrators participated in the “Stop the Steal” rally in downtown Atlanta this afternoon, voicing concern over the integrity of this year’s election, and showing support for President Trump.

Among those at the rally was Georgia’s Democratic State Representative Vernon Jones, who endorsed President Trump earlier this year and spoke at the Republican National Convention in August.

“I’m a Democrat, but I support Donald Trump. I put my country before my party. … And I believe that these elections were not fair, they were not transparent, there’s so much room for fraud. Violations have already occurred, and we would now fight until every legal ballot is counted, and counted accurately.”

