Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) warned Sunday that if Democrats manage to prevail in the two runoff Senate races in Georgia, the American people threaten to plunge into a “socialist abyss.”

Speaking with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures,” Cruz first described the media calling the race in favor of Democratic nominee Joe Biden as “premature.”

“At this point, we do not know who has prevailed in the election,” said Cruz. “The media is desperately trying to get everyone to coronate Joe Biden as the next president, but that’s not how it works. The media does not get to select our president. The American people get to elect our president.”

“And at this point,” Cruz continued, “we’ve got numerous states that are very closely and vigorously contested — from Pennsylvania to Georgia to Arizona to New Mexico to Michigan to Wisconsin. In all of those states, there are serious disputes about the vote totals, and there’s a legal process to resolve those disputes. So at this point, we should allow the rule of law to operate. We should allow the legal process to move forward. And when that process is concluded, which it will be in a matter of weeks, we will know who prevailed in the elections.”

Cruz went on lay out the details of the alleged voter fraud before pivoting to the Georgia Senate races, which have gone into two runoff races.

“If we have a Chuck Schumer Senate and a Joe Biden presidency, they will pack the U.S. Supreme Court; they will end the filibuster; they will pass massive tax increases; they will pass the Green New Deal, destroying millions of jobs,” Cruz warned. “If we have a Republican Senate, none of that happens.”

After adding that Democratic control of the White House, as well as both the House and Senate, will also ensure that they will pack Congress with four new seats from Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, Cruz said, “If you want a check on Joe Biden, if you don’t want to go over the edge to the socialist abyss, Georgia is the big enchilada.”

Cruz’s sentiments echoed those of his Senate colleague Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in the show’s preceding segment.

As The Daily Wire reported:

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) urged President Donald Trump not to concede the presidential election Sunday and warned that Republicans will never win the presidency again if he doesn’t fight back amid allegations of voter fraud in swing states. Speaking with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo in an interview on “Sunday Morning Futures,” the newly-reelected senator maintained that the country is dealing with a “contested” presidential election and that “the media doesn’t decide who becomes president.” “If they did, you would never have a Republican president forever,” Graham added. “So we’re discounting them.” “So, what happened?” Graham continued. “The Trump team has canvassed all early voters and absentee mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania and they found over 100 people they think were dead, but 15 people that we verified to have been dead, who voted. But here’s the one that gets me: Six people registered after they died and voted. In Pennsylvania, I guess you’re never out of it.” “If Republicans don’t challenge and change the U.S. election system, there’ll never be another Republican president elected again,” Graham warned, adding, “President Trump should not concede.”

