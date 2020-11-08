https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/facts-fraud-rudy-giuliani-trump-team-file-lawsuits-pennsylvania-monday-violating-federal-law-800000-votes-completely-invalid-video/

Trump Attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures to discuss the Trump Campaign’s strategy in the coming week.

Rudy told Maria Bartiromo, “There are facts of fraud!” in Pennsylvania.

Rudy explained how Democrats in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia violated federal law. In Pennsylvania alone the Democrats locked the doors from ballot inspectors for several hours while they counted 400,000 votes for Joe Biden.

The Trump campaign is not conceding.

Via Sunday Morning Futures:

