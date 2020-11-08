https://www.dailywire.com/news/this-is-not-over-newt-gingrich-urges-trump-to-keep-fighting-despite-medias-election-declarations

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich urged President Donald Trump to “keep fighting” despite declarations from the media and even fellow Republicans that he has lost the 2020 presidential election.

“Republicans focus on campaigns; Democrats focus on elections,” Gingrich began in a Sunday op-ed for Fox News. “While that difference may seem minor, even semantic, it’s one of the great differences in American politics — and largely explains what we are now living through.”

Explaining how Democrats were “building a machine to win no matter what, able to adapt to this year’s massive surge in voting by mail,” Gingrich claimed the apparent results of the election are evidence that their plan has “come to fruition.”

“Based on current, uncertified vote totals, every major news organization is projecting that Biden will be the president of the United States in January,” Gingrich wrote, describing such calls as “astounding to watch.”

Remembering how Trump had been ahead in most key battleground states as he watched returns with his wife, Callista, on Election Night, he noted with concern how the tide turned after the vote-counting stopped and continued into the next day.

“And when we got up in the morning, we saw that hundreds of thousands of ballots suddenly appeared, almost all of them for Biden. Now, you can rationalize that development however you want, but at the least it’s suspicious and worthy of further investigation,” Gingrich wrote.

Gingrich went on to urge Trump to fight those who say he “owes it to the country to cave, accept defeat, and walk off.” He especially admonished the president to disregard “accommodationist Republicans,” who “will say they don’t like the president talking about fraud, vote theft, or corruption. They don’t want to look at the data and the growing evidence that something is clearly amiss in places like Detroit, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.”

Gingrich’s advice to Trump was echoed by other Republicans such as Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who also urged him to hold off on conceding the race.

As The Daily Wire reported of Cruz:

“At this point, we do not know who has prevailed in the election,” said Cruz. “The media is desperately trying to get everyone to coronate Joe Biden as the next president, but that’s not how it works. The media does not get to select our president. The American people get to elect our president.” “And at this point,” Cruz continued, “we’ve got numerous states that are very closely and vigorously contested — from Pennsylvania to Georgia to Arizona to New Mexico to Michigan to Wisconsin. In all of those states, there are serious disputes about the vote totals, and there’s a legal process to resolve those disputes. So at this point, we should allow the rule of law to operate. We should allow the legal process to move forward. And when that process is concluded, which it will be in a matter of weeks, we will know who prevailed in the elections.”

