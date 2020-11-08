https://www.dailywire.com/news/time-for-presidents-lawyers-to-present-the-facts-says-gop-senator

A top Senate Republican said Sunday that it is “time for the president’s lawyers to present the facts” if they have evidence of any wrongdoing during the 2020 presidential election.

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) serves as the chairman of the Senate Republican Policy Committee and the Senate Rules Committee. In an interview on ABC’s “This Week,” host George Stephanopoulos noted that Sens. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) have congratulated Joe Biden, who many media outlets on Saturday declared the winner of the election.

“Joe Biden has won this election. Why can’t you acknowledge it?” Stephanopoulos asked Blunt.

“They certainly have the right to do whatever they want to do,” Blunt said. “I think this is a time when the extra five days or so to get the process finished to actually let the states look at the challenges in their state, you know, this is a close election. This is closer than anybody thought.”

“If you’re the president and you look at the press projecting something, almost nothing the press projected in this election turned out to be right. There was no blue wave. If there is a mandate, the mandate is we don’t want — we want people to work together. There weren’t great losses of Republican candidates because of President Trump, nor did President Trump get a thrashing. He actually in — with Hispanic voters, with black voters, with voters that nobody expected to come to him, but they did,” the senator said.

Stephanopoulis pressed, saying: “Let’s talk about the facts. Let’s talk about the facts right now.”

Blunt, citing comments made earlier on the show by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, said, “What I said on Friday and what Chris Christie said just a few minutes ago on this show is, it’s time for the president’s lawyers to present the facts and then it’s time for those facts to speak for themselves.”

“It’s going to be much easier to work toward the kind of transition we want, look at the inauguration, which I’m going to have the honor of chairing again this time, and bringing the country together. If everybody feels like we went through a process and everybody was heard, every legal vote was counted, every illegal vote was challenged and not counted, we come to a conclusion, I think that happens pretty quickly,” he said.

“Almost every state within seven 10 days of the election goes through that entire canvas. There are always some changes. Seems unlikely that any changes could be big enough to make a difference, but this is a close election and we need to acknowledge that,” Blunt said.

Other prominent Republicans have also congratulated Biden.

Both former Republican Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) deemed Biden the winner on Saturday after reports in the media projected the former vice president won the presidency.

“Congratulations to President-elect Biden,” said Bush. “I have prayed for our President most of my adult life. I will be praying for you and your success. Now is the time to heal deep wounds. Many are counting on you to lead the way.”

