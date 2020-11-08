https://www.oann.com/trade-deal-with-the-eu-is-there-to-be-done-says-uk-pm-johnson/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=trade-deal-with-the-eu-is-there-to-be-done-says-uk-pm-johnson

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the East Midlands, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Leicester, Britain, November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington/Pool

November 8, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday a trade deal with the European Union was “there to be done”, with its broad outline already “pretty clear”.

“I’ve always been a great enthusiast for a trade deal with our European friends and partners,” Johnson told reporters.

“I think it’s there to be done, the broad outlines are pretty clear. We just need to get on and do it if we can. And I said that to (European Commission President) Ursula Von der Leyen just yesterday. And she totally agrees with me.”

