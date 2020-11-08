https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/environment/tropical-storm-eta-hits-florida-keys-could-strengthen-hurricane-monday?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Tropical storm Eta has made landfall Monday in the Florida Keys and is expected to strengthen as it moves north through the state bringing heavy rain, winds and possible tornadoes.

As the storm approached Sunday night, maximum sustained winds were up to 65 mph. More than 23 million people in South Florida have been under some kind of hurricane or tropical storm advisory with 21 counties in a state of emergency. Currently, over 40,000 Florida customers are without power according to Poweroutage.us.

“The center of Eta will continue to move away from the Florida Keys and south Florida today, and will remain over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico tonight through Wednesday,” the National Hurricane Center advisory says. The Florida Keys’ tropical storm warning has been discontinued.

The Hurricane Weather Center expects Eta to strengthen into a hurricane Monday night as it moves into Florida Bay. The slow moving storm is expected to reach Tampa by Friday and then move into Georgia on Saturday.

