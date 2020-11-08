https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/trump-campaign-sues-arizona-over-rejected-ballots-vote-remains-razor-thin

The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit Saturday in Arizona alleging ballots may have been improperly disregarded in Maricopa County, the state’s largest metropolis.

The suit alleged that some in-person votes were not counted because of improper guidance provided by poll workers in situations known as an “over-vote.”

“When a machine detects an over-vote on a ballot, poll workers should inform in-person voters of the error and give them an opportunity to correct the issue. Instead, poll workers in Maricopa County pressed, and told voters to press, a green button to override the error,” the campaign said. “As a result, the machines disregarded the voter’s choices in the over-voted races.”

Democrat Joe Biden holds a slim margin over Trump with thousands of votes remaining to be counted.

