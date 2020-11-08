https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/525071-trump-campaign-voter-fraud-hotline-flooded-with-prank-calls-report

A hotline set up by the Trump campaign to collect reports of alleged election or voter fraud has reportedly been deluged by prank calls from supporters of President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenMary Trump celebrates Biden-Harris victory: ‘To America. Thanks, guys’ Biden gives shoutout to Black Americans in victory speech: ‘You always have my back, and I’ll have yours’ Biden vows to heal divided nation MORE, according to ABC News.

ABC News reported that the hotline, which directs callers to a voicemail box, has been flooded by messages mocking the campaign over Biden’s victory in the presidential election. The Associated Press and broadcast networks on Saturday projected Biden had won the race.

Eric Trump Eric Frederick TrumpUnmarked texts linked to GOP firm urged vote protests in Pennsylvania: report Trump has not prepared a concession speech: report Senate Republicans sit quietly as Trump challenges vote counts MORE, one of the president’s sons, addressed the calls on Twitter, blaming the Democratic National Committee (DNC) for the pranksters.

“The @DNC is spamming our voter fraud hotline to bog down the thousands of complaints we are receiving! Wonder what they have to hide,” he wrote.

The @DNC is spamming our voter fraud hotline to bog down the thousands of complaints we are receiving! Wonder what they have to hide. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 7, 2020

“The hotline is proving to be very effective as there are thousands of Americans who had very concerning experiences while voting. We are gathering information as we prepare to move forward,” added a Trump campaign spokesman in an emailed statement to The Hill.

The president and his allies have baselessly alleged for months that the 2020 election would be subject to massive fraud and corruption as a result of efforts by officials around the country to expand mail-in voting systems in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. There is no evidence that widespread voter fraud with mail-in ballots.

A White House commission to investigate Trump’s evidence-free claims of voter fraud was disbanded in early 2018 without taking any major action after it said many states refused to hand over voter data.

