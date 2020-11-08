https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/trump-campaign-witness-saw-biden-harris-van-stop-las-vegas-nevada-center-unload-fill-boxes-ballots-video/
The Trump campaign team held a presser in Las Vegas on Sunday night.
During the press briefing Trump campaign member Matt Schlapp told the crowd the Trump team has a witness who saw Biden-Harris van unload and repackage ballots.
Matt Schlapp: A second whistleblower, we have not mentioned before, describes leaving on his lunch hour and walking around the counting center. While he was walking he notice a van pulled up at the center marked Biden Harris. The doors of the van opened. Ballots were clearly visible. Ballots were opened with letter openers. And ballots were filled in an resealed in envelopes. These people who were involved in this activity then decided to create a human shield around what they were doing in the van.
Via M3THODS:
TRENDING: “This Felt Like a Drug Deal!” – Asian-American Ballot Observer in Detroit Describes Mysterious Van Dropping Off 61 Boxes of Ballots at 4 AM (VIDEO)
Nevada – 5 of 7 pic.twitter.com/h5O6ARKfL1
— M3thods 🇺🇸 (@M2Madness) November 8, 2020